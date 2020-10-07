Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 177,437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

