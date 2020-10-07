Capital One Financial Comments on CNX Resources Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.