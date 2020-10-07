FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

CPE opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

