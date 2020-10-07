William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

