Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) versus Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Financial Contrast

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and Armstrong Flooring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong Flooring 0 2 1 0 2.33

Armstrong Flooring has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.49%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and Armstrong Flooring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.76 $106.60 million $1.70 10.18 Armstrong Flooring $626.30 million 0.13 -$58.50 million ($1.57) -2.40

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong Flooring. Armstrong Flooring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newell Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -11.39% 16.20% 4.38% Armstrong Flooring -12.85% -19.22% -9.98%

Summary

Newell Brands beats Armstrong Flooring on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.