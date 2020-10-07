Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. The stock traded as high as $298.10 and last traded at $295.42, with a volume of 76991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,518 shares of company stock valued at $44,934,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

