Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) versus Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 17 0 2.85 Grocery Outlet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $19.53, suggesting a potential upside of 41.31%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 2.24% 15.05% 5.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.11 $466.40 million N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.49 $15.42 million $0.79 52.62

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

