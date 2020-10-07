Integrafin (LON:IHP) Trading Up 1.2%

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73). Approximately 190,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 624,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.65).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IHP shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.68.

In other Integrafin news, insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68), for a total value of £255,500 ($333,856.00).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

