Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 1.9%

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06). Approximately 447,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 352,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.39.

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

