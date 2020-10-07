Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Up 1.3%

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 42,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 131,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.15.

About Osisko Metals (CVE:OM)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

