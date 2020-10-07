Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 99,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 399,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.66.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

