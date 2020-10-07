Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV) Shares Down 3.2%

Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

Alto Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

