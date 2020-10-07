SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.37 and last traded at $79.37. 2,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

