PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.56. 18,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 87,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

