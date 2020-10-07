iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 2,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned 11.08% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

