ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 33,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 30,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

