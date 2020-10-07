SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $74.57. Approximately 403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

