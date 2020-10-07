GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 6,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.00% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

