Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.30. 131,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 398,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 182.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 62,893 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

