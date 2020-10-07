iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.10. 12,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 402,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 125,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

