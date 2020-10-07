Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.32 and last traded at $55.04. Approximately 1,690,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 360,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 494.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the period.

