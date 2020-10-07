ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Trading Down 0.8%

Oct 7th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.34. 2,179,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,369,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URTY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,213,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

