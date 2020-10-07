ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Trading Down 1.6%

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.02 and last traded at $61.32. Approximately 36,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

