ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Shares Up 1.8%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

