Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Shares Up 0.7%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.12. 4,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,058,000.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.