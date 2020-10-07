VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.33. 9,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 30,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

