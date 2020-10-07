Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. 3,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

