X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.45% of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.