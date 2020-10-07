Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 300,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 344,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at $391,000.

