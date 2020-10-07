Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFSTF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.20 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

