Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TERRF stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

