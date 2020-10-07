Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neuronetics traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.84. 740,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 548,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Neuronetics Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade
Neuronetics Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade
Qurate Retail Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade
Qurate Retail Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade
Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
The National Security Group Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds
The National Security Group Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Columbia Banking System Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Columbia Banking System Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CHF Solutions Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CHF Solutions Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report