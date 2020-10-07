Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neuronetics traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.84. 740,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 548,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

