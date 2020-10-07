Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qurate Retail traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 4,610,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,417,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

