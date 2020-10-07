Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $25.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 100,456 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,774 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Neuronetics Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade
Neuronetics Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade
Qurate Retail Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade
Qurate Retail Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade
Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
The National Security Group Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds
The National Security Group Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Columbia Banking System Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Columbia Banking System Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CHF Solutions Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CHF Solutions Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report