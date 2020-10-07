Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $25.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 100,456 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,774 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

