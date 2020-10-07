The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

Shares of The National Security Group stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.08.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

In other The National Security Group news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,101 shares of company stock valued at $34,250. Corporate insiders own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.