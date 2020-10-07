Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

