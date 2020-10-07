CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

CHF Solutions stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHFS. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

