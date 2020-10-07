Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.44. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 187,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

