Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

