Domino’s Pizza Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,726 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,302 call options.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,068 shares of company stock worth $10,234,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $427.53 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.69 and a 200-day moving average of $379.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

