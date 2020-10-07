Northcoast Research Weighs in on 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report released on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

FLWS stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

