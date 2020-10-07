Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of -0.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

