BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BioNano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

