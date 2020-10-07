Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.64.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $1,448,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,256,962 shares of company stock valued at $409,553,172.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $2,838,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $5,665,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

