Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Oct 7th, 2020

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.64.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $1,448,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,256,962 shares of company stock valued at $409,553,172.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $2,838,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $5,665,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Cal-Maine Foods Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BioNano Genomics Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bill.com Now Covered by BTIG Research
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst
VF Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by DA Davidson


