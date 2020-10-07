FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE SPB opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cal-Maine Foods Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cal-Maine Foods Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BioNano Genomics Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BioNano Genomics Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bill.com Now Covered by BTIG Research
Bill.com Now Covered by BTIG Research
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst
VF Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
VF Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by DA Davidson
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by DA Davidson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report