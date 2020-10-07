FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Lifted by Analyst

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE SPB opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

