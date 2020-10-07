VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VF in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

VFC stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

