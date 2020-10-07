FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Boosted by DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

LPX stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $59,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

