Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.13 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

