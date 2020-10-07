Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of GM opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

