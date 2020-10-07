FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note issued on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCAU. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a PEG ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 114,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,067,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 694,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,189,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 263,386 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

